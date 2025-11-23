Chiba and Kagiyama win gold for Japan in Finlandia Trophy Chiba and Kagiyama win gold for Japan in Finlandia Trophy Mone Chiba and Yuma Kagiyama won double gold for Japan at the Finlandia Trophy on Saturday to seal their berths to next month's ISU figure skating Grand Prix final at home in Nagoya.

Chiba moved ahead of overnight women's leader Amber Glenn of the United States after the free skate to take her second Grand Prix gold after Skate Canada.

Rino Matsuike of Japan rose from sixth place to take the women's bronze medal.

Earlier Kagiyama jumped and spun from third to first in the men's free skate as his main rivals stumbled for his second gold of the season after the NHK Trophy.

The double Olympic silver medallist's made up for lost ground with a high-flying free skate scoring 270.45 points overall.

"I was disappointed with my short programme but I wanted to leave nothing on the table and go all out. So I decided to perform today's performance with all I have, all my might," said Kagiyama, who skated to music from Puccini's opera Turandot.

He won despite a fall on his quadruple toe loop and a few inaccuracies.

"There were some jumps mistakes so that is a disappointment," he said.

France's Adam Siao Him Fa, who was in the lead after an inspired and masterful short programme, dropped one place after a routine marred by messy landings for a total of 256.98 points. Canada's Stephen Gogolev took third with 253.61 points.

Kagiyama and Siao Him Fa secured their qualification for the Grand Prix Final in early December, which will be their last opportunity to compete against the world's best before the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

- 'Fought through' -

Chiba hit five triple jumps, with impressive spins and footwork in her 'Romeo and Juliet' free skate to score 217.22 points overall and move up from second place.

With two victories on the circuit, Chiba is the top qualifier for the ISU Grand Prix Final.

Reigning ISU Grand Prix Final champion Glenn lost points for doubling a lutz and slipped to second with 213.41 points.

"It definitely wasn't my best, but I stayed on my feet and I fought through it," Cup of China winner Glenn said. "I'm really happy with how I did mentally."

Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin won the pairs event with 206.88 points, ahead of two American duos: Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, and Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea.

The German pair, who skated to music by Max Richter, qualified for their third consecutive Grand Prix Final. Their only glitch came when Volodin missed the triple Salchow.

Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry won ice dancing gold to add to their Grand Prix win in France.

The French pair, leading by just 0.3 points after the rhythm dance, won the free dance, scoring 204.18 points, to take gold ahead of Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and Americans Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik .

The duo qualified for the Grand Prix Final where their showdown with Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the two-time defending world champions, will be highly anticipated before the Olympics in February.

