Chiles throws for 270 yards in 41-24 Michigan State win over Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aidan Chiles completed 22 of 29 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and also ran 76 yards Saturday to lead Michigan State to a 41-24 victory over Youngstown State.

The Spartans are now 10-0 against FCS opponents.

Jonathan Smith became the first head coach in Michigan State history to open his first two seasons with consecutive 3-0 starts.

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, who had six catches for 94 yards in the first half, was on the sideline without his helmet and a wrap around his knee during the second quarter. He did not play in the second half and was not on the field or visible on the sideline.

The Spartans built a 31-10 lead in the third quarter. Youngstown State clawed back to 34-24 with Beau Brungard throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kylon Wilson with 3:05 left but that was as close as it could get down the stretch.

Brungard, who last week ran for four touchdowns and set a Missouri Valley Conference record for quarterbacks with 264 yards, was limited to 17 yards rushing and 242 yards passing.

Jaden Gilbert led the Penguins in rushing with seven carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Youngstown State: The Penguins were only able to move the ball with large yardage plays. They had seven plays for a total of 213 yards, including a 66-yard run by Gilbert.

Michigan State: The Spartans suffered four key injuries heading into the start of the Big Ten season. Offensive linemen Luka Vincic and Conner Moore and running back Makhi Frazier were helped off the field and the extent of Marsh's status is unknown.

Youngstown State travels to Towson on Sept. 20.

Michigan State visits USC on Sept. 20.

