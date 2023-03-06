Clippers vs Grizzlies: Live stream, odds, expectations all you need to know about the Sunday game

As NBA fans anticipate a thrilling showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, they are scouring the internet for ways to catch the game. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.

The Memphis Grizzlies will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

What's at Stake?

Both teams are seeking redemption after suffering losses in their last games. The Memphis Grizzlies recently fell to the Denver Nuggets in a 113-97 defeat, while the Los Angeles Clippers were a mere point short of victory in their 128-127 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

What are the Odds?

The Clippers are the favorites with a solid 7-point advantage over the Grizzlies. However, fans shouldn't count the Grizzlies out just yet, as they won against the Clippers with a conclusive 135-109 score when the two teams previously met in February last year.

How to Watch?

There are several options available for fans who wish to watch the game. It will be aired live on ESPN, and fans can also stream the game online using fuboTV. The CBS Sports App also offers live updates of the game. The ticket price for the game is $27.50.

What to Expect?

Although the Grizzlies were the underdogs at the start of the game, they have taken control of the game, currently leading 2 to 0 against the Clippers. Small forward David Roddy led Memphis with two points, while the Clippers had no offensive standouts, with all players held to zero points or fewer.