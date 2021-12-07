Home / Sports / Others / Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins gold, creates new national record in snatch
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins gold, creates new national record in snatch

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021: For the top-podium finish, the Indian lifted the weight of 113kg. With this lift, Sanket Mahadev Sargar also created the new snatch national record.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:25 PM IST
ANI | , Tashkent [uzbekistan]

Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Tuesday won the gold medal in the Men's 55kg snatch category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

For the top-podium finish, the Indian lifted the weight of 113kg. With this lift, Sargar also created the new snatch national record.

"Medal Alert #SanketMahadevSargar lifts 113kg to win a GOLD in Men's 55kg Snatch category at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021 With a lift of 113kg, Sanket also set the new Snatch National Record! Many congratulations #IndianSports #Weightlifting," tweeted SAI Media.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is currently being held concurrently in Tashkent along with World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both.

Indian team for World Weightlifting Championships 2021 and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is:

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), and Gurdeep Singh ( 109kg).

Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Lalchhanhimi (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg), and Purnima Pandey ( 87kg).

