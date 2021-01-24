Conor McGregor KO leaves UFC lightweight division in limbo
Conor McGregor's bout with Dustin Poirier was supposed to bring clarity to the UFC's lightweight division and the prospect of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his stunning knockout loss raises more questions that it answered for the division.
With thousands of McGregor fans in the stands - seemingly far more than the official attendance of 2,600 provided by the UFC - the stage was set for another triumphant night for the UFC's golden boy, but Poirier tore up the script to win by KO in the middle of the second round.
UFC president Dana White had earlier been making no secret of the fact that he would like to see Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated after beating Justin Gaethje last October, come back for a lucrative rematch with McGregor.
White was in immediate contact with Nurmagomedov to see if he had seen anything that would entice him back into the octagon, but he said the undefeated Dagestani was apparently sticking by his decision to retire, for the time being at least.
"He said 'Dana, be honest with yourself. I’m so many levels above these guys. I beat these guys',” White told a media conference as he watched what would undoubtedly have been a very lucrative pay-per-view event slip away.
For McGregor, it was a first knockout defeat as a pro and surely not an outcome he expected as he arrived in Abu Dhabi on his yacht in midweek, enjoying the trappings of the fame and wealth that this sport has brought him.
But this time he was to be the combatant ending the bout knocked senseless as Poirier avenged a 2014 loss at featherweight.
Along with Michael Chandler, who won the co-main event with a knockout of Dan Hooker, Poirier is now the top name in terms of title shots when White and his match-making team meet this coming Tuesday to plan for the future, while McGregor considers his next move.
“It's a bitter pill to swallow, and I don't even know whether I'm that upset, I don't know what to say," he told a media conference, before going on to list trilogy fights against Poirier and Nate Diaz and a possible boxing match with Manny Pacquiao as being on his radar.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAI takes note of COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conor McGregor KO leaves UFC lightweight division in limbo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the Conor McGregor MMA show stalled
- The Irishman was fighting for only the third time in the last five years. Since his rise to superstardom, McGregor’s activity inside the Octagon had started to decline. He fought 8 times in the 2014-2016 period. But in the next 4 years, McGregor had only 3 MMA fights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round
- It was the first time that McGregor lost a match by a technical knockout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses
- Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox