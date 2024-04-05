 Coyotes say they're committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Coyotes say they're committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix

AP |
Apr 05, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Coyotes say they're committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix

The Arizona Coyotes said Thursday night they’re committed to win a land auction that could pave the way for the NHL club to remain in the Phoenix area after years of arena uncertainty.

HT Image
HT Image

The team hopes to buy the 110-acre plot of land on Northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 in the city of Phoenix and build a privately funded arena and entertainment district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Arizona is our home, and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong,” owner Alex Meruelo said in a statement. "This district would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come. Our loyal fans deserve this vibrant gathering place that would serve as a landmark to create lifelong memories.”

The Coyotes are nearing the end of their second season at a 5,000-seat rink on Arizona State’s campus while looking for a long-term solution. NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh has voiced concern about being the second tenant in that small of a building, saying several deadlines have passed.

This plan is another ray of hope. The Coyotes plan to construct a 17,000-seat arena along with a new practice facility, a concert venue, restaurants and more.

Commissioner Gary Bettman in an interview with The Associated Press last month said Meruelo was working on the situation.

“It’s hard work, and he’s committed to it,” Bettman said, declining to put a deadline on the process. "I think sooner rather than later. I think people are craving certainty. And we are, too, but this isn’t a 60-minute game where the light goes on and the game’s over. He’s working on it. We still have some time.”

Meruelo and president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez over the past year have shifted focus to an arena plan that would not require voter approval, after a referendum was rejected by Tempe voters.

“We are thrilled by the prospects of building this historic development for Arizona Coyotes fans and fans in waiting,” Gutierrez said. “This is more than just an arena project — it is a best-in-class urban redevelopment project that would transform a perfectly located parcel of land into an Arizona landmark, and create a vibrant neighborhood for individuals to live, work and play."

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On