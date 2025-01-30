D Gukesh, Anand, Praggnanandhaa’s ‘ridiculous’ February 3 FIDE deadline revealed: ‘Don’t think anyone will sign this’

The chess world has become like a reality television show since last month, with FIDE at war with Magnus Carlsen’s Freestyle Grand Slam Tour. In December last year, the FIDE and Freestyle Chess Players’ Club (FCPC) reached an agreement, where the international body officially recognised the Freestyle Tour. But the bone of contention lies in the FCPC co-founders Magnus Carlsen and Jan Henric Buettner also wanting to start an official Freestyle World Championship, without interference from FIDE. D Gukesh, Viswanathan Anand and R Praggnanandhaa are also part of FCPC.

In an interview with VG recently, FCPC co-owner Buettner, who is a German entrepreneur, lashed out at FIDE and alleged that the body was asking for 500,000 dollars for the rights to use the world c’ship title. Buettner also stated that he would take them to court.

The FCPC consists of the world’s top-26 chess stars like Carlsen, D Gukesh, Viswanathan Anand and R Praggnanandhaa. Buettner also made a bombshell revelation, indicating that FIDE was blackmailing players too.

He stated that FIDE’s contract has a deadline of February 3, and includes a clause that a player who competes in a world championship not approved by the Arkady Dvorkovich-led organisation, will be excluded from the cycle for the next four years. He also went on to predict that he doesn't expect any players to sign the contract.

Buettner said, “I don’t think any players will sign this ridiculous contract.”

“That’s the reason, it’s so ridiculous in so many ways. The players are uniting and trying to find something they can agree on. I can’t believe how ridiculous these people are,” he added.

There has been no official confirmation from the likes of Gukesh, Anand and Praggnanandhaa on if they have agreed to FIDE’s demands, or if they are aligning with Carlsen’s FCPC. What makes it more confusing is that Anand also serves as FIDE deputy president, and recently he received criticism from Magnus Carlsen, during the World Rapid and Blitz Championship, where the Norwegian accused the Indian grandmaster of not performing his role properly.

Meanwhile, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky has also responded to the accusations on X, where he has stated that the FIDE just wants formal recognition as the governing body.