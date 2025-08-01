D Gukesh becomes target practice for Magnus Carlsen once again in brutal roast: ‘Would have stayed quiet for…’

The new rivalry between D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen has taken the chess world by storm. It all began with the Indian GM becoming the new World Champion in December last year and Carlsen criticised the quality of the match against Ding Liren, where a massive blunder saw Gukesh come out on top. Magnus Carlsen had a sneaky remark for D Gukesh on Instagram.(Twitter)

Later, Carlsen also stated that Gukesh wasn’t at his level yet. Ahead of the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament, Carlsen also criticised Gukesh and called him a weaker opponent in those formats.

Gukesh ended up beating Carlsen once at Norway Chess for his maiden classical win against the Norwegian. Then in Zagreb, he beat Carlsen in the rapid format.

Magnus Carlsen brutally roasts D Gukesh

Carlsen is currently participating at the Esports World Cup chess tournament. At the sidelines of the tournament, he had an intereactive session with the competition’s social media team. He was asked to stay quite till he heard the name of a chess player who was better than him. Funnily enough, Carlsen remained quit throughout the session, even when Bobby Fischer’s name was said, and only spoke when Garry Kasparov was included.

The video was shared on Instagram, and Carlsen was quick to react to it and Gukesh was his victim once again.

He commented, “Would have stayed quiet for Gukesh as well.”

During his defeat to Gukesh at Norway Chess, Carlsen also slammed his table in frustration and the pieces fell off. The moment went viral on social media. He had beaten Gukesh in the tournament opener, but lost in a later round.

Speaking after that defeat to Gukesh, he said, “Honestly, I am not enjoying playing chess at all right now. I don't feel any flow at all when I'm playing. I'm constantly constantly hesitating and it's just really poor right now.

Meanwhile, the Indian GM said, “Yes, beating Magnus is always special, for sure. I think this also gives a bit more confidence in a sense that, like, I just had a horrible position from the opening. I just mixed up something really bad. It's nice that, like, two losing positions in a row, I could win against Magnus.”