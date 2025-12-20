D Gukesh fails to get revenge vs Viswanathan Anand, held to draw in rook-pawn endgame

D Gukesh and Viswanathan Anand share a moment.(GCL) D Gukesh failed to convert his advantage in a rook-pawn endgame. But he had the last laugh as the draw was enough for the PBG Alaskan Knights to secure victory. Viswanathan Anand displayed his experience on Sunday, holding D Gukesh to a draw in their Global Chess League (GCL) encounter. It was a closely fought game, as the reigning world champion also had his chances of winning. Gukesh had already lost to Anand in an earlier round.

Alaskan Knights defeated Ganges Grandmasters and are now in third position with 12 points.

Meanwhile defending champions Triveni Continental Kings got a narrow 8-7 win against Fyers American Gambits, taking a six-point lead at the top of the table. Ganges Grandmasters defeated Alpine SG Pipers, but then lost to Alaskan Knights. The Mumba Masters lost to American Gambits 16-1, but remain second with 12 points.

Earlier, Mumba Masters’ hopes of sealing a final spot suffered a major setback after they lose to American Gambits in the reverse fixture.

Vladislav Artemiev defeated Wesley So and Hikaru Nakamura beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave on the icon board in 55 moves. Then Richard Rapport took the game away, defeating Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Bardiya Daneshwar was the only Mumba player to earn a point after he drew against Volodar Murzin. Second-placed Mumba Masters’ slip up opened the doors for the other teams, and Ganges Grandmasters’ closed the gap with a 10-9 win over Alpine SG Pipers.

The Grandmasters had a chance to move up to second spot in the final match of the day as they were facing last-placed PBG Alaskan Knights. However, Sara Khadem defeated Stavroula Tsolakidou, and Player of the Match Arjun Erigaisi shocked Vincent Keymer with the white pieces to garner six crucial points for their team.