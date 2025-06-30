‘D Gukesh has done it’: R Praggnanandhaa defends Magnus Carlsen's controversial table slam reaction, says ‘it was an…'

Norway Chess 2025 saw D Gukesh script his maiden classical win against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The reigning world champion had already lost to Carlsen in the opening round, but had other plans in Round 6, when they faced each other again. R Praggnanandhaa spoke about Magnus Carlsen's table slam reaction after losing to D Gukesh.

In their second meeting of the tournament, Carlsen had the advantage, but a massive blunder in the endgame saw Gukesh win the game. Meanwhile, Carlsen was left fuming as he slammed the table in anger. Since then, Carlsen’s reaction has gone viral on social media, and has become an iconic meme.

New India No. 1 R Praggnanandhaa was recently asked about his perspective on Carlsen’s table slam reaction. Speaking to PTI, he said, “Yes, it was an instinctive reaction. I think it does happen to players. I've done it sometimes, but rarely.”

“I mean, it's (me hitting the table) not as powerful as Magnus because he's a strong guy, but Gukesh has done it and many others. It's just an instinctive reaction because you're so focused that it just comes out.

“But, I mean, is it a good thing? Maybe not. I don't think so because I guess it's not good. (Having said that), I think so many people got to know that something like this happened and it became such a big thing on the internet.

“And, I think it's good for the game in a way because a lot of people got to know that there was such a tournament going on and that such a dramatic game happened.

“So, I think there are some good things and bad things, but I think overall, chess is growing. That's what matters,” he added.

The 19-year-old also recently became the new world No. 4 and India No. 1. He has an Elo rating of 2778.3, followed by D Gukesh (2776.6) in fifth position. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi is sixth with an Elo rating of 2775.7.