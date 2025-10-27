D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen in action at Clutch Chess Champions Showdown: Live streaming, format - All you need to know

D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana will be in action at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025. The tournament will take place in Missouri and has a total prize fund of 412000 Dollars. The winner will receive 12000 Dollars. Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive 90000 Dollars, the second runner-up will get 70000 Dollars, and the player finishing in fourth position will be awarded 60000 Dollars. D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen will be in action at the St. Louis Chess Club.(AP)

On Day 1, each win will be worth one point and 1000 Dollars. Then on Day 2, each win will get two points and 2000 Dollars, and a win on Day 3 will get three points and 3000 Dollars.

There will also be an additional bonus of 72000 Dollars. The money from all drawn games will accumulate each day into a pool (Champion's Jackpot), and it will be given to the overall winner. It will be a nine-round, 18-game, three-double round-robin tournament. The tournament will take place in the rapid format. Day 1 will occur on 27 October, with three rounds, six games being played.

Clutch Chess is the brainchild of GM Maurice Ashley, where stakes add up in each round, with ever-increasing points and prize money.

Live streaming and telecast details

When and where will the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 take place?

The Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 will take place at the St. Louis Chess Club, from 27-29 October.

What time will the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 take place?

All scheduled days of the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 live on television in India?

In India, the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 won't be available on live telecast.

Where to watch live streaming of the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025?

The live streaming of the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 will take place at the St. Louis Chess Club's official YouTube channel.