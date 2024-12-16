D Gukesh, youngest world chess champion, arrives in Chennai to grand welcome

With a match-clinching win in a decisive game 14 with the black pieces, Gukesh D won the FIDE World World Chess Championship in Singapore over China's Ding Liren to become the youngest champion in the history of chess’ ultimate tournament. Chennai: World's youngest Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju upon his arrival at the airport, in Chennai.(PTI)

Gukesh became India's second world chess champion, following in the footsteps of four-time world champion Viswanathan Anand by beating defending champion Ding over the course of two weeks in Singapore. At just 18 years old, Gukesh has become a hero in India for his exploits at the Candidates tournament, where he outlasted some of the biggest names in chess, before he held his nerve to pull off a famous win over a much more experienced player in the Chinese grandmaster.

With those accolades under his belt, Gukesh returned to his hometown of Chennai, where he has grown up and loved throughout his life. Befitting of his achievements at the FIDE championships, a new local hero was swarmed upon his return, with cameras capturing the crush of fans congratulating and receiving the teenaged world champion at the airport in Chennai.

Adorned with ceremonial garb upon his return, Gukesh spoke to reporters for the first time following his return at the airport itself. "Thank you for all the support. It means a lot to bring back [the] trophy to India,” said Gukesh to reporters outside the airport. “Thank you for this reception. I hope we will have a great time in the next few days celebrating together.”

Gukesh, who holds a position as the third-youngest ever grandmaster, gaining that title at just the age of 12, received a hero’s welcome as he was mobbed by reporters and fans alike. One of the most dominant players in the sport over the last two years, the FIDE championship was the jewel on the crown for Gukesh’s extremely successful last two years.

He also helped India to gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad in 2024, himself winning the individual gold as the best board one player in Budapest this year. He headlines a stellar young group of grandmasters in India, including Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa

Taking a moment to thank his fans, Gukesh also said to reporters at the Chennai airport: “I could see the support and what it means to India. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy.”