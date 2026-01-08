D Gukesh's ex-coach points out ‘the danger’ in Magnus Carlsen's table slam reactions: ‘He is very influential…'

Known for his outspoken personality, Magnus Carlsen has never held back when it comes to expressing himself. The World No. 1's bitter ongoing feud with FIDE is well-documented, and last year also saw him showcase his emotions during a game of chess. It was in the spotlight during Norway Chess last June, when he suffered a shock defeat against D. Gukesh. The Norwegian's reaction was one of utter frustration as he slammed his fist on the table in anger.

He showcased similar emotions during the recent World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, too, after his defeat to Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi. Erigaisi wasn't the only GM who fell victim to Carlsen's outbursts in Doha.

Weighing in on Carlsen's outbursts, Gukesh's former coach, Srinath Narayanan, backed the 35-year-old for his emotions, but also pointed out the negative aspects.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, "A certain kind of expression of emotion is good for chess. We need those expressions because people generally don’t see what is happening to a chess player’s mind."

"The danger… is that people perceive it to be something cool. And Magnus is very influential… kids look up to him," he added.

Even Levon Aronian slammed Carlsen on X after his outbursts in Doha. During the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz C'ships, Carlsen hogged the spotlight with his antics, as he withdrew from the rapid competition after not being allowed to wear jeans. He did return for the Blitz Chess Championship, but once again courted controversy as he shared the title with Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Despite his emotional outbursts, Carlsen silenced critics once again in Doha as he claimed his 20th World title, this time in the Blitz crown. He successfully defended his Blitz title, and it is also his ninth trophy in the competition's history. He also won the rapid tournament and is the reigning six-time World Rapid Champion. Also, he is a five-time World Chess Champion.