‘Magnus Carlsen’s view is…': Garry Kasparov drops verdict on 2025 World Rapid and Blitz Champion, says ‘if you want to…’

Magnus Carlsen recently clinched his 20th world title at the World Blitz Championships 2025 in Doha. It was his ninth World Blitz title, and he also won it in 2024, sharing it jointly with Ian Nepomniachtchi. Carlsen also won the 2025 World Rapid title, his sixth overall. Meanwhile, he is a five-time World Chess Champion.

For years, the Norwegian has been compared to Garry Kasparov, and a debate has ensued as to who is greater. Carlsen has always maintained that Kasparov is the greatest, and he was once again asked the same question in Doha after his Blitz title. As usual, he took a different route and claimed that his focus was on the present.

Taking to X, the chess legend wrote, "Even the world champions stand on the shoulders of giants, but Magnus’s view is far and unobstructed. And if you want to keep collecting world championship trophies, you don’t stop to count the ones you already have."

In Doha, Carlsen said, "Just let me enjoy the title. I think other people can take that debate rather than me. But Gary has had an absolutely amazing career. I’m mostly concerned with what is happening right now and that’s it."

Carlsen and Kasparov took on each other for the first time in 16 years in 2020, and the game ended in a 55-move draw. Kasparov almost lost to Carlsen in a rapid game when the Norwegian was 13 years old. He retired from professional chess soon after that. After his retirement, he had a stint as Carlsen's trainer.

Carlsen has held the No. 1 position in the rankings since July 1, 2011, the longest consecutive period, and he trails Kasparov in time spent as the highest-rated player in the world. Carlsen's peak rating of 2882 is the highest in history.