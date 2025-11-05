D Gukesh's slump in form continues, held by 2024 Junior Champion in shaky start to Chess World Cup 2025 campaign

D Gukesh began his Chess World Cup 2025 campaign on Tuesday, at Resort Rio in Goa. After receiving a bye into the second round, he took on 2025 Junior World Champion GM Kazybek Nogerbek, from Kazakhstan. But the reigning World Champion was held to a draw, with Nogerbek playing with the black pieces. D Gukesh in action.(FIDE)

Gukesh is arguably one of the most popular sports personalities in India currently, especially since beating Ding Liren for the World C'ship crown.

In Goa, he was mobbed by young fans, and he showed his humble side, as he stopped for some fans in the crowd, and signed autographs for them.

2025 has been a shaky year for him, despite winning the World C'ship on December 12 last year.

He had a great month in October 2024, where he gained 30.1 Elo rating points. But has only had one position month since then, gaining 10.2 Elo rating points in March this year. Meanwhile, he has also lost points in all the other months with a low point of -14.5 in October 2025.

Also his performance rating is 2702 for the last 12 months, which is well below his peak rating of 2794, which he got in October 2024.

This year, even Viswanathan Anand weighed in on Gukesh's current form. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, "He is having a bumpy time for sure. In the Swiss Grand, it was a bit extreme because he needs to win a lot of games. It could have been a combination of factors. I was still optimistic (after his performance in) Norway Chess, but after that, I think he is having a difficult time. But he has a whole year to get ready."

"No, I don't think you have tactical blips. You just play well. I think you can, but he's also adjusting, struggling. The chess scene is very competitive now. I think he is also getting used to his role as world champion. This puts the spotlight and the pressure. It's a different experience and I think he's getting used to that. But I hope he will recover well.

"I appreciate that he has the confidence to keep accepting new challenges, not to hide. He's going to play in the World Cup and I'm sure he will keep pushing till he gets back to his form," he added.