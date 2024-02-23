 D-backs announce MLB will produce the team's games for second straight season - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / D-backs announce MLB will produce the team's games for second straight season

AP |
Feb 23, 2024 10:10 AM IST

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday their games will be produced by Major League Baseball for a second straight season, as sports leagues across the U.S. adjust to the decline of regional cable networks.

The defending National League champions had their games produced by MLB for the final 2 1/2 months of last season after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

“We took time to weigh all of our broadcast options for the upcoming season and how they would each impact our fans,” Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said in a statement. “MLB Media stepped in last year when we needed them to and ensured a seamless transition for all viewers.

"They reached more households than our prior partnership, improved production quality dramatically, and offered a top-of-the-line streaming product with no blackouts.”

The D-backs' games will be available from MLB for $99.99, while the league-wide package is $199.99. The D-backs said local viewing options will be announced ater.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

