Delhi athletes test preparations for Inter-State championships

New Delhi: The three-day Delhi State Open Athletics Championship is an opportunity for athletes to test their preparation for the National Inter-State Championships where the team for the Asian Games will be selected. Action in men’s 1500m in Delhi Open State meet at JLN Stadium on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

With the Athletics Federation of India making it mandatory for athletes to take part in state meets and at least three competitions this year to be eligible for the Inter-State competition in Bhubaneswar (June 24-28) several athletes have entered the three-day event. The Delhi team for the Inter-State will be picked from here.

The men’s 1500m saw a close contest among Rahul, Shailabh and Prakash Kumar. Rahul just about had enough in his tank to beat Shailabh on the finish line with a timing of 3:47.46. Shailabh (3:47.54) and Prakash (3:47.70) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Rahul is a national camper and has been training in Bengaluru with elite middle and long-distance runners including Avinash Sable. In recent years, he was part of the group training in the United States under coach Scott Simons. His target is to qualify for the Asian Games at the Inter-State meet. His best time came at a meet in the US in 2024 (3:39.43).

“I am preparing for the Inter-State meet, which will be the qualification for the Asian Games. In 2023, I missed the chance to qualify for the Asian Games by a whisker. Jinson (Johnson) finished ahead of me in the trials and made it to Hangzhou. This time I am working hard to make the cut,” said Rahul.

Johnson, the Asian Games gold medallist in 1500m in 2018 came back with bronze in the Hangzhou Games. Ajay Saroj of India won silver in the same race.

“We have a good group in middle and long distance and we are pushing each other. The Inter-State in Bhubaneswar will be a big test before the Asian Games,” said Rahul.

Shailabh, who finished 4th in the National Senior Federation Competition in Ranchi with a timing of 3:42.47 will also compete in the Inter-State meet. He has qualified for U-23 Asian Championships in China from July 9-12

In men’s 400m, Tushar Kanti Manna clocked 47.70. Tushar grabbed the spotlight in 2024 when he dipped below 46-seconds twice that season and won the Under-23 Nationals.

The women’s 1500m race was won by Ruhi Bohra who clocked 4:41.98. Ruhi will have to compete in India Open series meets to be eligible to qualify for the Inter-State competition.

“I am returning from an injury and this was my first event. I will be looking to participate in upcoming India Athletics Series meets to be eligible to participate in Inter-state,” says Ruhi whose personal best is 4:29.50.