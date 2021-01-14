Ferrari's Leclerc isolating after positive Covid-19 test
Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc announced on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at home in Monaco with mild symptoms.
The 23-year-old said he was feeling okay.
"I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with," he said on Instagram.
"A subsequent test I took has come back positive," he added.
"I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities."
Leclerc did not say where he might have contracted the virus but was in Dubai earlier this month.
He is the fifth F1 driver known to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Mexican Sergio Perez, Canadian Lance Stroll, Britain's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
McLaren's Norris was the most recent, testing positive while on holiday in Dubai earlier this month before a winter training camp.
The 2021 Formula One season is due to start in Bahrain on March 28 after the usual Australian opener was postponed due to the pandemic.
Leclerc finished eighth overall last season as Ferrari endured their worst campaign in 40 years.
He is joined this year by Spaniard Carlos Sainz from McLaren in place of four times world champion Sebastian Vettel.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
