Thu, Dec 25, 2025
FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 08:34 pm IST
GM Volodar Murzin (R) during a match with R Praggnanandhaa at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship 2024.(PTI)
The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess C'ships will get underway on Friday, in Doha. In India, live streaming will be available.

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships is scheduled to begin on Friday (December 26), and all eyes will be on World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. A new generation of super-GMs is expected to rise to the occasion, but the top-10 players are predicted to dominate. Carlsen arrives in Doha as the top seed in both Open Rapid (2824) and Open Blitz (2881). He won the rapid title five times (2014, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2023) and the world blitz title eight times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024). In 2024, he shared the title with Ian Nepomniachtchi.

D Gukesh is the reigning world champion and will be hogging the spotlight in the tournament. But India's main hopes will rely on Arjun Erigaisi, who is currently the country's top-rated player in classical chess. He is the eighth seed in the rapid list (2714) and ninth in blitz (2749).

Also Read: Wesley So slams Chess World Cup format, backs Nepomniachtchi's 'valid' Goa criticism; makes big D Gukesh prediction

Fabiano Caruana is another favourite, expected to perform in both c'ships. He is fourth seed in rapid, and seventh in blitz, with a rating of 2751 in both formats.

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships - Live telecast and streaming

When will the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships begin?

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will begin on December 26. The rapid section will begin on December 26 and the blitz tournament will take place from December 29-30.

Where will the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships take place?

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will take place in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships begin?

In India, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will begin at 4:30 PM IST, on Friday.

Where to watch live telecast of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships?

In India, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships won't be available for live telecast.

Where to watch live streaming of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships?

In India, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships will be live streamed on FIDE's official YouTube channel.

