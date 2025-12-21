Wesley So slams Chess World Cup format, backs Nepomniachtchi's 'valid' Goa criticism; makes big D Gukesh prediction

Wesley So in action during a GCL game.(GCL) Wesley So criticised the World Cup format, and also felt that he would take a different route in the future to qualify for the Candidates. Currently in action at the ongoing Global Chess League, Wesley So is enjoying his time in Mumbai. The 32-year-old had a difficult time in Goa at the recently held Chess World Cup, crashing out in the early stages of elimination. The veteran has also slipped out of the top ten in the FIDE rankings and is currently 11th in the updated standings.

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, So criticised the World Cup format, and also felt that he would take a different route in the future to qualify for the Candidates. He also backed Ian Nepomniachtchi's controversial criticism of the World Cup conditions in Goa.

Here are the excerpts…

On Global Chess League debut...

Yeah, for sure. I had a wonderful time here, and I would be very happy to return. I love playing team events, and this is probably the best team event I’ve ever played in. I also really enjoyed playing for the hometown team, Mumbai.

We have a great team manager in Mr Suhail Chandok, and a great team captain in Pentala Harikrishna. So I have nothing but positive experiences.

Missing out on Candidates spot and positives from this year...

Yeah, I mean, it’s better than the 2024 season because last year, nothing went well. This year, I had some positives — I increased my rating a little bit and won some nice events.

The World Cup in Goa didn’t go as planned. I had a very bad tournament there. If I hadn’t played in the World Cup, I would be number six in the world right now in classical ratings.

So overall, there were positives. The ending wasn’t quite as good as I hoped, but I still have two events left this year, and I can learn some lessons from it.

On Ian Nepomniachtchi’s Chess World Cup criticism and performance in Goa...

Yeah, I think Nepo’s complaints are quite valid. I don’t want to make excuses, but ever since the World Cup format changed in 2021, I’ve never played well in it.

Earlier, with 128 players, you’d face a 2350-rated player in round one. Now, with 208 players, you face someone rated 2550. Every draw costs you rating points, so it’s very difficult.

FIDE also often hosts it in faraway places, such as Azerbaijan, Eastern Europe, or India, so players living closer have an advantage.

You primarily play the World Cup to qualify for the Candidates, but you must win many matches against lower-rated players. One mistake can be very costly.

I’ll try to qualify for the Candidates through another route.

D Gukesh’s World C’ship title defence...

I think Gukesh has a very good chance because the match is still far in the future. He has time to prepare, get into form, and improve his shape.

Right now, he’s not playing his best chess, but he can bounce back. He has an upcoming classical tournament in Wijk aan Zee, which will give a better idea of his current strength.

He also has many coaches and experienced people around him — maybe even Viswanathan Anand could help.

Gukesh is very young and continues to improve. His potential is huge. Not long ago, his rating was around 2794, so he can definitely get back there with preparation, mental toughness, and motivation.

Chess in USA and India...

Online viewership is quite similar, but in terms of support, it’s very different. Chess is growing in the United States — people even recognise me on the street or in stores, which is surprising.

Chess is being introduced in schools, and platforms like Chess.com have helped popularise it.

But in the US, it’s very hard to be a full-time chess professional. We rely heavily on private investors. Without Rex Sinquefield and the St. Louis Chess Club, I wouldn’t be a professional player today.

Cheating in chess and Vladimir Kramnik’s cheating accusations...

It depends on the level. Cheating is taken very seriously now, largely due to past scandals.

Online cheating is much harder than it was four or five years ago — players need two cameras, proctors, or even in-person observers.

What Vladimir Kramnik is doing is very damaging. Even if someone cheats, public accusations without a proper process are not the right way.

Can such accusations affect someone’s mental health...

Yes, for sure. It can be extremely destructive and ruin lives.

Total World Chess Championship Tour...

We’ll see when it happens. FIDE and Norway Chess are trying to find new ways to present chess to the public.

Chess is a very old game, so they’re experimenting with new ideas. Some ideas sound strange at first — like 45-minute classical games — but we’ll have to see how it works.

Right now, it’s confusing. If Magnus becomes the Total Chess World Champion, then what is Gukesh?

But it won’t replace the Rapid or Blitz World Championships — it’s just an additional event. The first tournament is still a year away, so many things could change.