Fight Night: Volkov floors Overeem, stakes claim as top UFC heavyweight, Sandhagen lands vicious knee on Frankie Edgar

Alexander "Drago" Volkov defeated Alistair Overeem by TKO in the second round of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.

Volkov opened up a cut late in the first round.

"I felt like I can finish him in the second or third round," Volkov said. "I saw his face. He had a lot of cuts and blood on his face. I was waiting for a good punch. I did it."

Earlier, Cory Sandhagen won by TKO over Frankie Edgar just 28 seconds into their bantamweight fight. Sandhagen caught Edgar with a flying knee to end the bout quickly.

In a lightweight bout, Clay Guida defeated Michael Johnson by unanimous decision, 30-27 across the board.

Alexandre Pantoja also won by unanimous decision over Manel Kape, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in their flyweight contest.

Beneil Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in their lightweight fight.

Danilo Marques won by submission over Mike Rodriguez at 4:52 of the second round with a rear-naked choke.

