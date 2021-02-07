IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Fight Night: Volkov floors Overeem, stakes claim as top UFC heavyweight, Sandhagen lands vicious knee on Frankie Edgar
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
others

Fight Night: Volkov floors Overeem, stakes claim as top UFC heavyweight, Sandhagen lands vicious knee on Frankie Edgar

The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Alexander "Drago" Volkov defeated Alistair Overeem by TKO in the second round of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.

Volkov opened up a cut late in the first round.

"I felt like I can finish him in the second or third round," Volkov said. "I saw his face. He had a lot of cuts and blood on his face. I was waiting for a good punch. I did it."

Earlier, Cory Sandhagen won by TKO over Frankie Edgar just 28 seconds into their bantamweight fight. Sandhagen caught Edgar with a flying knee to end the bout quickly.

In a lightweight bout, Clay Guida defeated Michael Johnson by unanimous decision, 30-27 across the board.

Alexandre Pantoja also won by unanimous decision over Manel Kape, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in their flyweight contest.

Beneil Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in their lightweight fight.

Danilo Marques won by submission over Mike Rodriguez at 4:52 of the second round with a rear-naked choke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ufc
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
others

Volkov floors Alistair Overeem, stakes his claim as top UFC heavyweight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Sports Ministry gives 5 NSFs 1 year, others 6 months to align with Sports Code

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The five NSFs who were given one year time period due to their "special nature" are yatching, equestrian, polo, motorsport and Special Olympic Bharat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) BFI Treasurer Digbijay Singh, Marketing Commission Head Debojo Maharshi, President Ajay Singh and Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita.(HT Sports)
(From left) BFI Treasurer Digbijay Singh, Marketing Commission Head Debojo Maharshi, President Ajay Singh and Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita.(HT Sports)
others

Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Ajay Singh Says focus will be on training of Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers, grassroot development and women's boxing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

If needed, there is provision to revise budget allocation for sports: Rijiju

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:27 PM IST
In the last financial year, the government had allocated 2826.92 crore for sports, which was later revised to 1800.15 crore because of the lack of activity caused by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fencer Bhavani Devi (top) has to constantly update herself with the changing hotspots of the city to pick the route she can cycle to the training centre in Livorno, Italy
Fencer Bhavani Devi (top) has to constantly update herself with the changing hotspots of the city to pick the route she can cycle to the training centre in Livorno, Italy
others

Cooking, tracking colour codes: Training abroad amid the pandemic

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Used to staying in sports hostels or hotels where all their needs are catered to, training during the pandemic forced two of India’s most accomplished boxers to learn life skills as well. To stay safe amid the pandemic, they shared an apartment near their training base.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
others

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Kom recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tejaswin Shankar. (HT Sports)
Tejaswin Shankar. (HT Sports)
others

The goal is to achieve 2.33mark for Olympics qualification: Tejaswin Shankar

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Last week, the 22-year-old set a national record in heptathlon -- after learning to hold a pole a month ago -- at the DeLoss Dodds invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP