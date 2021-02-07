Fight Night: Volkov floors Overeem, stakes claim as top UFC heavyweight, Sandhagen lands vicious knee on Frankie Edgar
Alexander "Drago" Volkov defeated Alistair Overeem by TKO in the second round of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.
Volkov opened up a cut late in the first round.
"I felt like I can finish him in the second or third round," Volkov said. "I saw his face. He had a lot of cuts and blood on his face. I was waiting for a good punch. I did it."
Earlier, Cory Sandhagen won by TKO over Frankie Edgar just 28 seconds into their bantamweight fight. Sandhagen caught Edgar with a flying knee to end the bout quickly.
In a lightweight bout, Clay Guida defeated Michael Johnson by unanimous decision, 30-27 across the board.
Alexandre Pantoja also won by unanimous decision over Manel Kape, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in their flyweight contest.
Beneil Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in their lightweight fight.
Danilo Marques won by submission over Mike Rodriguez at 4:52 of the second round with a rear-naked choke.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volkov floors Alistair Overeem, stakes his claim as top UFC heavyweight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports Ministry gives 5 NSFs 1 year, others 6 months to align with Sports Code
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If needed, there is provision to revise budget allocation for sports: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooking, tracking colour codes: Training abroad amid the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The goal is to achieve 2.33mark for Olympics qualification: Tejaswin Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox