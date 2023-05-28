FIH Pro League: India lose to Britain

Great Britain replaced India at the top of the FIH Pro League standings with an important 4-2 victory at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London on Saturday with the Harmanpreet Singh-led India suffering their second loss in as many days. A still from FIH Pro League(Twitter)

Goals by Timothy Nurse (7th), Thomas Sorsby (32nd), Lee Morton (34th) and Nicholas Bandurak (54th) saw the home team through as India captain Harmanpreet's (14th, 43rd) brace to become the all-time top scorer of the Pro League with 35 goals.

Backed by their boisterous fans, Great Britain got off to a roaring start after a lapse in the Indian defence allowed newcomer Nurse to score his first international goal, driving into the left flank and putting the ball past goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak

The visitors made a comeback when Mandeep Singh earned a penalty corner (PC) with Harmanpreet using his powerful drag-flick to equalise the contest, beating British goalie James Mazarelo.

With seconds left for halftime, India conceded a penalty stroke, but PR Sreejesh was impeccable in his effort to stop Zachary Wallace.

But it didn't take GB long to gain a comfortable lead as they changed gears to score back-to-back goals. Sorsby put Britain ahead 2-1 through a PC followed by one of the finest goals of recent times when Morton dodged past four Indian defenders to put the home team 3-1 up.

India were awarded a flurry of PCs at the end of the third quarter with Harmanpreet scoring his second to narrow the gap.

Continuing to put pressure on the Indian defence, Britain came up with a well executed attack that fetched them a splendid goal with Bandurak making it 4-2.

India will next face Belgium at the same venue on June 2.

India women finally win on Australia tour

Indian women won the fifth and final game on their Australia tour, beating Australia A 2-1 in Adelaide. Navneet Kaur (10th) and Deep Grace Ekka (25th) scored with Abigail Wilson (22nd) scoring for Australia A. India lost the three-match series against Australia 0-2 and also lost the first contest against Australia A.