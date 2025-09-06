ROTORUA, New Zealand — Fiji rallied from 15-5 down, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half, to beat Samoa 29-15 in the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday and to send Tonga to the 2027 World Cup. Fiji beats Samoa 29-15 in the Pacific Nations Cup to send Tonga to the 2027 World Cup

Samoa scored through hooker Pita Anae-Ah Sue and scumhalf Joel Lam as it rattled Fiji with an energetic start.

A try to Seta Tamanivalu just before the break allowed Fiji to go to halftime only three points down at 15-3 and it took the lead for the first time with a try to scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli in the 60th minute.

Fiji's win meant it finished atop Pool A in the Pacific Nations Cup and that Tonga also will go through to next weekend's semifinals which guarantees it a place at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

With Fiji and Japan already qualified, the next three teams in the Pacific tournament qualify for the World Cup.

Samoa will play in a fifth- and sixth-place playoff next weekend against the last-place team in Pool B, possibly the United States. The winner of that match also will qualify for the World Cup while the losing team will go into a inter-regional qualifier against a South American team.

Japan will play the United States in Sacramento, California, later on the weekend in the final pool match and the United States would have to win with a bonus point to avoid the playoff for fifth place. The final and third-place playoff will be held in Salt Lake City on Sept. 20.

Fiji also started slowly in its opening pool match against Tonga, conceding an early try before rallying to win 32-10.

Once again, it was rocked by an early try Saturday as Anae-Ah Sue scored from a lineout drive. Fiji struggled to get a foothold in the match because of Samoa's superior scrum, physical defense and because of poor discipline. It had to play without the ball for long periods.

Fiji scored in the 13th minute through hooker and captain Tevita Ikanivere, also from a lineout drive but Samoa made the lead 15-5 when Lam scored off Melani Nanai's no-look pass.

Tamanivalu's try just before halftime was critical in Fii's comeback. Kurvoli's try gave it the lead which it extended with a penalty and a last-minute try to Kalaveti Ravouvou.

