Filip Forsberg (4 points) leads Predators past Wild

Filip Forsberg's first four-point game of the season helped the Nashville Predators win their third straight with a 6-2 victory Saturday over the visiting Minnesota Wild. HT Image

One game after netting his 300th goal, Forsberg scored two more and added two assists. He has six goals in his last five games.

Colton Sissons, Brady Skjei, Steven Stamkos and Fedor Svechkov also tallied goals for the Predators. Roman Josi assisted twice, and Jussi Saros made 27 saves.

Matt Boldy led the Wild, who lost their third in a row, with a goal and an assist. David Jiricek scored for Minnesota, earning his first point for the Wild in his fifth game with the team. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 32 Nashville shots.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead with 13:37 left in the first period on a 2-on-1 rush that started from a missed Predators shot. Marco Rossi's pass to Boldy led to Jiricek's goal.

Nashville took control from there. Sissons tied the game less than two minutes later, and it stayed even until Minnesota's Brock Faber, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, committed a roughing penalty with 4:24 left in the period.

In the closing seconds of the two-minute power-play, Ryan O'Reilly tried to pass the puck to Forsberg, but it was deflected. As the puck trickled into the slot, Forsberg got his stick on it to get it under Fleury for the lead. Josi also got an assist.

The goal, Forsberg's 81st on the power play, broke a record he held with Shea Weber.

Forsberg and Josi set up Stamkos 54 seconds into the third. Stamkos redirected Forsberg's shot into the slot and under a sliding Fleury for his fourth goal in the last three games.

Svechkov's goal came just 1:13 later. Tommy Novak forced a turnover in the corner behind the Wild's net, and he fed his teammate, who skated toward Fleury unchecked.

Boldy cut into Nashville's lead on a power play with 17:32 left in the third. His first shot led to Soros losing his stick after colliding with Josi. Mats Zuccarello fed Boldy, who had a wide-open net on his second try.

Forsberg added his second to ice the game with 3:40 remaining, with Skeji getting an empty-netter, assisted by Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault, with 1:49 left to give the Predators their first six-goal game of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.