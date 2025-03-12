Filip Gustavsson, Wild earn shootout win vs. Avalanche

Filip Gustavsson turned aside 27 of 28 shots and denied Nathan MacKinnon in the shootout to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. HT Image

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid. Zuccarello and Matt Boldy each scored in the shootout after the game remained tied at 1-1 through overtime.

Joel Kiviranta scored the lone goal for Colorado, which was playing on short rest after beating the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Gustavsson stopped MacKinnon's wrist shot in the shootout and Martin Necas missed wide right on his attempt.

The Wild netminder improved to 25-14-3 on the season. He made five saves in the first period, 13 in the second, seven in the third period and stopped both shots in overtime.

Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood also loomed large in net. He made 22 saves on 23 shots in regulation and overtime before allowing a pair of goals in the shootout.

Zuccarello gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with 8:59 remaining in the second period. Colorado committed a turnover in its defensive zone to set up the score. The puck ended up on the stick of Marco Rossi, who quickly spotted Zuccarello wide open in front of the net.

Zuccarello capitalized for his third goal in the past six games. He has 15 on the season.

The Avalanche evened the score at 1-1 with 5:40 to go in the third period.

Samuel Girard initiated the scoring play when he carried the puck in from the blue line toward the top of the left circle. He made a spin move before flipping a backhand shot toward the net, and Kiviranta redirected it past Gustavsson for the goal.

Neither team scored during a fast-paced overtime session. Gustavsson preserved the Wild's chances to earn two points when he made a pair of saves against Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin during the extra frame.

