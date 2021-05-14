Home / Sports / Others / Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added
File photo of a MotoGP race(SportsComm Image)
File photo of a MotoGP race(SportsComm Image)
others

Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added

While this year's race has been scrapped, Dorna said they had extended their agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland by five years, ensuring it has a place on the calendar until 2026.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix in July has been cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic with Austria set to host a doubleheader in August instead, the sport's promoter Dorna said on Friday.

While this year's race has been scrapped, Dorna said they had extended their agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland by five years, ensuring it has a place on the calendar until 2026.

The Styrian Grand Prix, which made its debut last year, will be held again at the Red Bull Ring from Aug. 6-8, a week before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix will allow a limited number of spectators after Dorna came to an agreement with the local authorities, but they did not specify how many would be allowed to attend.

Dorna added that both the Argentina GP and The Americas race in Austin remained postponed until the final quarter of 2021, while Indonesia's Mandalika International Street Circuit will be a backup option subject to approvals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
motogp
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.