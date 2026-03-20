FIVB writes to IOA on conduct of event in India

New Delhi: The world governing body of volleyball (FIVB) wrote to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) raising concerns about the organisation of a recent event in India.

FIVB’s issue regards the Beach Pro Tour event held in Bhubaneswar earlier this month, which saw visa rejections and the hosting fee yet to be paid, according to people aware of the development. FIVB claims it has yet to receive the $300,000 hosting fee from the organisers.

An IOA official said they wrote back to FIVB, requesting all documents related to the hosting right agreement and other details.

“We have asked for all the necessary documents from FIVB. Also some competitors applied for travel visa and that could be the reason for their rejection. The sport has been going through a governance crisis and an interim body of VFI was elected based on court orders which was granted proviosional recognition. Before that an ad-hoc panel was managing the affairs of teh sport,” the official said.

The newly elected Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) received provisional recognition from the IOA on Friday, following FIVB’s provisional recognition to the ‘VFI Interim Body’ for a six-month period.

“Such recognition is granted strictly on a temporary and conditional basis subject to VFI interim leadership co-operate fully and in good faith with the FIVB, the IOA, Sports Ministry (MYAS) and the steering committee duly constituted by the FIVB.”

The steering committee includes IOA executive committee member Rohit Rajpal, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, and two other FIVB members.

IOA said VFI Interim Body must adhere to some key conditions including ensuring the team selection process remains independent and free of external interference.