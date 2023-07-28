Formula One drivers raise safety concerns amid extreme weather conditions at Belgian Grand Prix

A number of Formula One competitors have urged the sport's governing body, FIA, to seriously consider safety issues at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. Formula One drivers felt their lives could be at risk due to extreme weather conditions during the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps race course. This year’s Belgian Grand Prix comes just weeks after teenage Dutch racer Dilano van’t Hoff died in an accident at the very same venue. Mercedes' George Russell ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix(REUTERS)

With relentless rain expected across all three days of the Belgian Grand Prix, visibility will certainly cause a big headache for the drivers. Mercedes driver George Russell, who is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, requested the FIA to be bold enough in their decision-making while considering the security and safety of drivers at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“Following recent events, the FIA have to be bold with their decisions when it comes to safety, when it comes to visibility. Everybody wants to race but when you are going down that straight at over 200 miles an hour and you can’t see 50 metres in front of you, there will be huge incidents,” Russell was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The Belgian Grand Prix had to be cancelled in similar kind of weather conditions back in 2021. Drivers’ concerns are not totally unfounded as Belgium’s Spa circuit has a reputation of being not much driver-friendly. Since 1924, 49 drivers have reportedly been killed at this venue. French driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life in a fatal accident during the Formula 2 race in 2019.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton relied on the FIA to take utmost care of the drivers amid grave safety concerns. “It is not something I ever think of. I think as a driver it’s not something you can ever really let into your mind. I don’t think we would be here if they (the FIA) didn’t think we would be safe. I trust in them as they have done such incredible work over the last couple of decades, I trust in them to make the right decisions moving forward,” the Mercedes driver told reporters at the Spa race course.

The Belgian Grand Prix will mark the end of the first half of this season’s Formula One. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will head into the race having recorded seven consecutive wins. Verstappen is right now comfortably placed at the top of the drivers’ championship with a 110-point lead over second-placed Sergio Perez. Verstappen had succeeded in winning last year’s Belgian Grand Prix and the Dutch racer will be aiming to carry forward his brilliant run this time too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON