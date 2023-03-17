Home / Sports / Others / Golden State Warriors seek solace in Anthony Lamb after Clippers loss, Andre Iguodala's injury

ByPaurush Omar
Mar 17, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The Golden State Warriors are signing Anthony Lamb for the remainder of the season

After suffering a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and losing Andre Iguodala to a wrist injury requiring surgery, the Golden State Warriors have announced that they will be signing Anthony Lamb for the remainder of the NBA season.

Anthony Lamb #40 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Chase Center(Getty Images via AFP)
Lamb had previously maxed out his 50 games allowed on his two-way deal with the Warriors, but this new standard contract will make him eligible for the playoffs as well.

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball on the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Chase Center(Getty Images via AFP)
In the 50 games he played for the Warriors, Lamb averaged 7.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.7 APG on 47.5% from the field and 37.9% from deep. He received 20 minutes per game on average and was a valuable part of the rotation.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had previously expressed interest in converting Lamb to a standard deal, and now that Iguodala is out for the rest of the season, Lamb's spot on the roster is solidified.

Also read | Warriors Lose Draymond Green for a game to suspension after technical foul fiasco

While Lamb is projected to receive rotation minutes for the rest of the regular season, the Warriors have more work to do beyond just signing a two-way player. The team has lost nine straight games on the road and must turn things around quickly if they hope to avoid the play-in tournament.

The addition of Lamb will certainly provide some much-needed depth for the Warriors as they look to make a playoff push.

Story Saved
