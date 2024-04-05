Gorman's 2-run double helps Cardinals win home opener, 8-5 over woeful Marlins, who drop to 0-8

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals won their home opener, 8-5 on Thursday over the winless Miami Marlins, who are off to the worst start in the 33-year history of the franchise. HT Image

Jake Burger hit a pair of homers for Miami , which is off to the worst start in the majors since Atlanta and Minnesota each lost their first nine games in 2016.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Marlins are the only winless team in baseball after the New York Mets got their first win Thursday, beating Detroit.

Gorman, who had three hits, highlighted a five-run seventh-inning rally with a double on the first pitch from reliever Andrew Nardi to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead. Alec Burleson followed with a single and Masyn Winn added a run-scoring triple.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on a one-out error against Sixto Sanchez to begin the outburst. Sanchez then gave up back-to-back singles, including an RBI knock by Ivan Herrera, before being lifted.

Herrera hit his first major league homer leading off the second. He is replacing regular Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, who was hit on the hand by a pitch in Wednesday’s loss at San Diego.

Lance Lynn, making his first start for St. Louis since Sept. 28, 2017, allowed three homers and was charged with four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Josh Bell snapped a 1-all tie with a two-run drive in the fifth. Burger followed with his second homer; he also went deep leading off the fourth. The St. Louis native reached base four times in front of a contingent of relatives and friends.

Giovanny Gallegos got the last out in the seventh. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his second save in three opportunities.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF/OF Matt Carpenter was placed on the 10-day Injured with a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Carpenter was 3-for-9 and appeared in three games. INF/OF Brendan Dovovan sat out with an elbow injury.

UP NEXT

Miami LHP Trevor Rogers will face LHP Steven Matz when the three-game series resumes Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.