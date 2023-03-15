Memphis Grizzlies plan to take on Miami Heat without Morant, Adams, Clarke: Can they keep the streak alive?

The Memphis Grizzlies are on fire, racking up wins left and right, despite playing without their star player Ja Morant, who has missed five consecutive games due to off-court issues. The Grizzlies are now set to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and all eyes will be on Memphis as they try to extend their three-game win streak.

Although Morant won't be available for the game due to his counseling program in Florida, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins assured fans that Morant is fully engaged in the process. Memphis has been managing to win without Morant's playmaking, which is impressive given that he averages 27.1 points and 8.2 assists, both team highs.

The Grizzlies will also be without their leading rebounder, Steven Adams, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a right knee injury, and Brandon Clarke, who is out for the season due to a torn left Achilles.

Despite these setbacks, Memphis has been leaning on shooting guard Desmond Bane, who is averaging 21.3 ppg, and point guard Tyus Jones, who has replaced Morant and is second on the team in assists with 4.7. Jaren Jackson Jr. has also been a key player, averaging 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and an NBA-high 3.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies' leading scorer will have to bring his A-game as they face the Miami Heat, who are known for their strong home record, with a 23-13 record this season. Miami is led by Jimmy Butler, who is highly efficient with a 52.5% field goal percentage and an 85.1% free-throw percentage. Butler, who averages 22.6 ppg, is hoping to lead his team to victory on Wednesday night.

Miami's other top scorers, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, will also be key players to watch out for. Adebayo leads Miami in rebounds with 9.4, and he made a game-saving defensive play in their win against the Utah Jazz. Herro, on the other hand, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of the game.

While both teams have their strengths, the Grizzlies have a 5-1 record in their past six games against Miami. With Miami struggling in their last 13 games with just a 5-8 record, the Grizzlies could extend their win streak if they continue to play with the same level of energy and determination. It's sure to be an exciting game that basketball fans won't want to miss.