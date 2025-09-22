Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Guardians’ 10-game win streak ends as Twins rally with pair of homers

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 02:38 am IST

Brooks Lee blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning and Royce Lewis added a pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh to help the Minnesota Twins end a 10-game winning streak by the Cleaveland Guardians with a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Kody Clemens contributed two hits, an RBI and run scored for the Twins , who ended a five-game skid.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed two runs and three hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two.

Kody Funderburk , Pierson Ohl, Cole Sands and Travis Adams each followed with an inning of shutout relief.

Steven Kwan swatted a leadoff homer for the Guardians , but they collected just three singles the rest of the way, missing an opportunity to move into a tie for first in the AL Central after trailing the Detroit Tigers by 15 1/2 games in early July.

Guardians starter Joey Cantillo went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five and walking two.

Luke Keaschall blooped a ground-rule double into the right-field stands off Cleveland reliever Erik Sabrowski with one out in the sixth. After Sabrowski gave way to Matt Festa with Keaschall on third and two outs, Lee drilled a two-run homer to right field to move the Twins in front 3-2.

Clemens rolled an infield single up the third-base line with two outs in the seventh and Austin Martin beat out another single to deep third base. Cleveland brought in Hunter Gaddis and the Twins countered by pinch-hitting Lewis, who lifted a slider over the fence in left-center field to extend the lead to 6-2.

Kwan homered on the third pitch of the game to give the Guardians a quick lead.

Bo Naylor added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 2-0.

The Twins had gone 23 straight innings without scoring a run when Buxton blooped a double down the right-field line with two outs in the third and Clemens followed with an opposite-field single to left, scoring Buxton to cut the lead to 2-1.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

