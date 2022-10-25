Harmanpreet to lead India in Pro League

Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday named as the skipper of a 22-member Indian hockey team for the opening games of the fourth season of the FIH Pro League, taking over from Manpreet Singh.

Manpreet, who led India an Olympic medal last year after a gap of 41 years, will be Harmanpreet’s deputy in the first leg of the Pro League that will include matches against New Zealand and Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from October 28 to November 6.

India chief coach Graham Reid emphasised increasing the leadership skills of the group, thus choosing the reigning FIH Player of the Year Harmanpreet as skipper. “We are continuing to expand the leadership skills of the group with Harmanpreet Singh being selected as captain for these first four games,” Reid said. The team will have a fresh face in Mohahmmed Raheel Mouseen, who was part of India’s victorious outing in the FIH Hockey 5s in June.

The team includes goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh with support of Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor and Nilam Sanjeep Xess in the defence. Midfielders Sumit, Manpreet, Hardik Singh, M Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Raheel will be aiding S Karthi, who debuted at the Asia Cup in Jakarta, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh in the forward line.

“We have chosen an experienced squad to play the first two rounds of Pro League. Given that, we also have two new players playing in the Pro League. Raheel will make his debut in the 11-a-side format after strong performances, including leading goal scorer and Player of the Tournament at FIH 5s in Lausanne in June and at the recent National Games in Rajkot,” said Reid.

“Karthi is also making a return after his impressive debut at the Asia Cup earlier this year. He is a strong, bustling striker with a powerful shot at goal, who has a presence in the circle, important against the strong European and Oceania nations.”

India will open the nine-team tournament against world No 9 New Zealand on October 28 before facing No 8 Spain on October 30. India will play their second tie against New Zealand on November 4 and play Spain on November 6 with all matches taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Both Spain and New Zealand reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh (vice-captain), Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

India beat Japan in Sultan of Johor Cup

The Indian junior men’s team returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 5-1 victory against Japan in the Sultan of Johor Cup. Captain Uttam Singh (3rd), Rohit (12th), Johnson Purty (21st), Boby Singh Dhami (31st) and Amandeep Lakra (51st) found the back of the net for India while Ikumi Saeki (15th) scored for Japan.

India had beaten hosts Malaysia 5-2 on Saturday before going down to South Africa on Sunday. They will take on Australia on Wednesday before facing Great Britain on Thursday.