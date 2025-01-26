Harris English prevails at Torrey Pines for fifth career win

Harris English used a 1-over-par 73 on Saturday to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. HT Image

English secured a one-stroke victory at 8 under 280 for his first victory in 3½ years. He completed the round with par on the last hole, needing to get home from 24 feet with two putts.

Sam Stevens shot 66 to finish at 7 under as the runner-up.

It wasn't an unblemished round for English, who had bogeys on the first and fifth holes before a birdie on No. 6. From there, he had pars the rest of the way and those were good enough on the South Course.

English, 35, won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour and for the first time since the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Andrew Novak, who was one shot behind English when the round began, posted 74 and took third place at 6 under, failing to secure his first victory on tour. He moved to the lead early in the round with three consecutive birdies, capped by a long winding putt on the fifth hole after he was stuck with bogeys on the first two holes.

South Korea's Sungjae Im and Norway's Kris Ventura tied for fourth place at 5 under.

South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter joined English and Novak in the final grouping, but he tumbled out of contention and finished tied for 15th at 1 under.

The tournament's Saturday finish came as the PGA Tour wanted to avoid competing with Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games on television.

