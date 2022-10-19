Haryana’s Poonam Poonia has some power-packed punches

For a 20-year-old, the charm to wear new clothes and shoes is sure special. But what’s more noteworthy is when boxer Poonam Poonia wins medals and hearts to reach new heights of success. Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, she’s presently soaking in the adulation coming her way ever since she won gold at the recent National Games.

With a twinkle in her eyes, she shares, “India ke sabse bada games the yeh, toh bahut zyaad khush hun yahan jeetkar. I did win a gold medal at the Youth World Championships in 2021, but this recent one was my first appearance at the National Games and I’m glad to have become a champion!”

Poonia defeated Punjab’s Mandeep Kaur in 57kg Women’s Featherweight finals, and recalls how her life has changed ever since she took up boxing. She shares, “As a little girl, I saw my sister boxing, fell in love with the sport, and went up to my father to tell him I want to box. I still remember how he said, ‘Achhi baat hai, sports khelne se tera dimaag bhi fresh rahega’. That gave me so much confidence and I never looked back.”

With dedication came training, and medals followed. “Pehle toh koi bhi local kapde pehen liya karte the, lekin ab naye kapde aur joote milte hain pehenne ko. I’m also getting sponsorships, and have learned so much about training and diet. With all the recognition I’m getting, my life is changing for the better,” she adds.

Until two years ago, she was still taking the call to whether accept a job offer or participate in world championship. “Mere paas do options the us time par. I could have either attended the railways trials or the trials for the championship. Bahut bada decision tha mere liye, lekin maine World Championships ko chuna aur gold jeeta. My choice bore me fruit, and now I want to keep working hard and achieve greater heights,” she signs off.

Author tweets @karansethi042

