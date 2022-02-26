Home / Sports / Others / Heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to collide in all-British battle at Wembley on April 23
Heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to collide in all-British battle at Wembley on April 23

Promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, tickets will be on sale from Ticketmaster at midday on Wednesday, March 2.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 06:03 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

After storming the United States with a pair of knockouts over Deontay Wilder, WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will return home for an all-British battle against WBC interim champion, Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23 at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder," stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren.

"It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world," he added.

Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, added: "Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match 'The Gypsy King.' This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium."

Tyson Fury (31-0-1,22 Ko's) comes from defending his crown on October 9, by defeating former world champion Deontay Wilder in a great fight.

Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 Ko's) will come to this fight after defeating Russian Alexander Povetkin via a rematch in March of last year.

