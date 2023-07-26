'Here for you like you were for me': Damar Hamlin's emotional wish for Bronny, LeBron as sports fraternity sends prayers

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA legend and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, faced a health scare having suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session on Monday. Bronny collapsed on the floor while practicing with his new University of South California (USC) teammates. The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles and he was later reportedly released to general care. The news shocked the sports world and global figures started posting heart-warming messages wishing for Bronny’s fast recuperation. LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game(AP)

The James family received words of support from Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery,” tweeted Johnson.

Damar Hamlin, who plays for the NFL side Buffalo Bills, was one of the first to react to Bronny’s cardiac arrest. Hamlin himself had suffered cardiac arrest while playing in a Monday night game in January this year. “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. There for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” Hamlin tweeted.

Tennis great Billie Jean King also penned a heartfelt note for Bronny and his family. “Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny's cardiac arrest. You are all in our thoughts,” she wrote.

Other sports icons like basketballers Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also wished for Bronny’s quick recovery.

LeBron James’ former team, Miami Heat tweeted, “Get well soon, Bronny! Our prayers and best wishes go out to the James family.”

LeBron’s home team Cleveland Cavaliers hoped that Bronny gets well soon. LeBron helped the city of Cleveland end its 52-year-old wait for a championship after winning the NBA title in 2016.

James was seen at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles a day after his eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information,” a family spokesperson said in an official statement.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

The USC Trojans had roped in Bronny earlier this year in May. The 18-year-old guard from Cleveland had previously attended Sierra Canyon School in California.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON