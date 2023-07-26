What Elon Musk said on Bronny James' unexpected cardiac arrest at 18

Basketball great LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny, had to be hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on court on Monday. The 18-year-old, seen as one of the most promising young players in the US, is in a stable condition now. Following the shocking incident, Twitter boss Elon Musk had a rather surprising reaction, seeming to suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine could very well be the reason behind Bronny’s health issues. Elon Musk reacted to Bronny James' cardiac arrest on Tuesday (File)

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk wrote in response to a tweet about the incident.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and it can affect the heart at times. CDC also states that Myocarditis has been found in adolescents and young adult males within some days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).

Attempts to link cardiac incidents to Covid vaccines have been made previously on multiple occasions. Though they have often been found to be misleading and false. The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that apart from being extremely rare, the risk of myocarditis is potentially higher after contracting Covid-19 virus than it is in the weeks following vaccination.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while training with his new University of Southern California (USC) teammates. A report published by TMZ Sports claimed that an emergency call was made at 9:26 am from USC's Galen Center and Bronny was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information,” a family spokesperson said in an official statement.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

Bronny James arrived in the USC last month and he is expected to don the Trojans jersey this season. Bronny had been a part of Sierra Canyon High School (California). The USC confirmed Bronny’s signing earlier this year in May.

After featuring for Trojans for one season, Bronny James can be eligible for the NBA Draft. Bronny’s father, LeBron James, had previously expressed his desire to play along with his son in the future.

