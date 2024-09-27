Hero Women’s Indian Open 2024 to tee off with top stars

New Delhi: India’s premier women’s golf tournament, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, is gearing up for its 16th edition. Diksha Dagar at the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2023. (HERO)

Taking place from October 24 to 27, 2024 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, this year’s tournament will showcase a star-studded line-up, including seven winners from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) season, alongside other top international players.

With a prize pool of US$ 400,000, the tournament, founded in 2007, will also see a strong challenge from Indian players aiming to build on their impressive performance in the 2023 edition, where three Indian golfers finished in the top 10.

As entries continue to come in, notable players who have already confirmed include three former champions: Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017), and Caroline Hedwall (2011). Additionally, winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons are expected to join, alongside India’s top players.

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Women’s Indian Open is not only India’s flagship event but a key part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar. We are proud to witness the tournament’s global reputation grow with each edition. At Hero, we remain committed to fostering sports, empowering athletes, and driving excellence. We applaud the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) for their exceptional work in promoting women’s golf in India and are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with LET. We eagerly anticipate another thrilling edition and wish all the players the very best.”

As the biggest women’s golf event in South Asia and one of the most prestigious in Asia, the Hero Women’s Indian Open has been a launchpad for many champions, several of whom have risen to higher levels, including the LPGA. The list of past champions includes legendary names such as Laura Davies and Yani Tseng, the winner of the inaugural event in 2007, who later became World No. 1.

Other prominent names competing in the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2024 include a talented trio from England: Annabel Dimmock (KPMG Women’s Irish Open champion), Alice Hewson (VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open winner), and Amy Taylor (Ladies Italian Open victor). Also joining the field are Perrine Delacour from France (Dormy Open Helsingborg), Belgium’s Manon De Roey (Investec SA Women’s Open champion), Swiss player Chiara Tamburlini (Joburg Ladies Open winner), and Shannon Tan from Singapore (Magical Kenya Ladies Open champion).

In 2016, Aditi Ashok made history as the first Indian to win the Hero Women’s Indian Open. Amandeep Drall came close to replicating this achievement in 2022, finishing tied for second place. The following year, Diksha Dagar, one of only two Indians to have won on the Ladies European Tour alongside Aditi, secured a third-place finish.

Of the tournament’s sixteen editions, fourteen have been held at the renowned DLF Golf and Country Club, which also hosts a domestic women’s pro event and the Hero Indian Open for men on its iconic Gary Player-designed course. Players from 11 different countries have claimed the Hero Women’s Indian Open title, with Thailand standing out with four victories. Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum holds the record for the most wins, with three victories in 2008, 2009, and 2012. No other player has won the tournament more than once.