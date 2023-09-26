How can Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the 2023 F1 world title in Qatar Grand Prix Sprint?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on the brink of claiming his third consecutive world title. The Dutchman now has a chance to clinch the 2023 championship at the Qatar Grand Prix. A victory this year will make Verstappen just the fifth racer to record a hat-trick of championships. Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have so far managed to achieve this feat. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is seen with teammates after winning the constructors championship(REUTERS)

A win in the Japanese Grand Prix helped Verstappen in extending his lead to 177 points over his Red Bull teammate and second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings. With 180 points still to play for over the next six Grands Prix and three Sprints, Perez mathematically remains as Verstappen's solitary title challenger.

Verstappen needs to collect three more points to join the list of illustrious triple Formula One champions. The 25-year-old will get his first shot at this year’s title at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. Even if Verstappen faces a DNF in the Sprint and Perez wins it, the Dutchman would still need to earn only three more points in the Grand Prix on the very next day to win the title.

Moreover, Verstappen now has a chance to emerge as the first driver to win a title in a Sprint race. A report published by Sky Sports claimed that Verstappen will achieve this feat if he finishes sixth or higher (three points or more) in the short-form format. If Sergio Perez fails to finish in the top-three of the Sprint, Verstappen will be crowned champion.

"We've had some great seasons but I think what we've achieved up to Singapore… I mean, 14 straight wins across all the different venues that we've been at, and the challenges and conditions and everything that we've faced this year has been an outstanding performance," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Operationally, reliability-wise, strategically, development-wise, I think the team has been operating at a phenomenally high level. And I think that, everybody within the team is incredibly proud of what we've achieved. To have achieved 14 straight wins this season 15 in total, if you include Abu Dhabi last year, up to last weekend, we'd only been beaten in one race in the last 12 months, Max taking 10 in a row, beating Seb's [Sebastian Vettel] record from 2013,” Horner added.

The current season has been equally incredible for Red Bull who won their sixth Formula One constructors' title in the Japanese Grand Prix. Red Bull have succeeded in winning all the races except one so far this season.

