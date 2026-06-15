How Hamilton emerged from the depths of self-doubt

For the better part of 18 months, a single question echoed through the Formula 1 paddock, growing louder with every underwhelming weekend — has time finally caught up with Lewis Hamilton? Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Catalonia Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo. (AFP)

When the seven-time world champion made his bombshell move to Scuderia Ferrari, it was billed as the ultimate sporting romance. Instead, his debut season became a gruelling nightmare. Plagued by a stubborn car and intense external scrutiny, Hamilton looked a shadow of his former self. The critics were merciless, and the internal toll was heavy.

On Sunday afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hamilton finally silenced the noise.

Delivering a masterclass in tyre management and race craft, the British driver crossed the finish line to secure a stunning, emotional victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The win marks a historic milestone — it was Ferrari’s first race win since 2024 — and serves as an emphatic declaration that one of the sport’s greatest icons is far from finished.

Stepping into the post-race press conference, Hamilton didn’t shy away from the immense mental toll of his difficult start last year, admitting that the constant negativity had occasionally breached his defences.

“I’m only human,” Hamilton said. “So, you know, there’s moments where I see the stuff and for sure there’s moments where I allowed it to get to me and penetrate deeply.”

The low points of last season even triggered the ultimate crisis of confidence for a driver who has achieved so much. He recalled how his monumental 2024 victory at Silverstone with Mercedes had felt like a crossroads, and how his early struggles in red revived those exact ghosts.

“Silverstone in 2024 was in its own way a monumental moment for me, because it’s a moment where I never thought maybe that I’d ever get to win again,” Hamilton reflected.

“And then after a year like last year, there were definitely moments that I was like, ‘Sheesh, maybe it is true that when you get to a certain point, you lose it’. But I’ve proven that you don’t. You always have it and it just takes work.”

To break that cycle of doubt, Hamilton unplugged from the “matrix” of social media, leaning heavily on his family, friends, and a brutal training regimen. Crucially, he credited Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur for enabling the technical overhaul required to get him back to his best.

“I started out (with) a dream last year, which seemed almost impossible during my time last year, but we never gave up hope and the team just continued to lift me up,” Hamilton said.

“The changes that I’ve asked for and pushed for all last year have been made and I now have the right team around me, I now have the right car around me, and now I can start doing what I do best.”

The breakthrough in Barcelona carried immense historical symmetry. It came exactly 30 years after Michael Schumacher secured his legendary first victory for Ferrari in 1996. Hamilton, who watched that race as a 12-year-old dreaming of a red cockpit, found himself overwhelmed by the reality of mirroring his idol.

“How do you find the right words to express an emotion that’s beyond your wildest dreams?” Hamilton asked. “Seeing them sing the national anthem today was wow, was an incredible feeling. Just the best... my heart was exploding with joy.”

His peers took immediate note of the statement Hamilton had just made to his detractors. McLaren’s Lando Norris, who finished third on an afternoon that saw three British drivers share the podium for the first time since 1968, offered high praise.

“He’s obviously had a lot of people talk badly about him and he’s got a lot of crap online from a lot of people, so it’s nice that he can stick the middle finger up to all of them,” said the reigning world champion.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell, who finished second, echoed the sentiment, noting the bravery behind Hamilton’s career choices. “It was a big, bold move to join Ferrari, and to see it now paying off for him is very special to see given the magnitude of the decision. And, yeah, he’s going to be a real threat,” said Russell.

With 25 points gained in Barcelona and championship leader Kimi Antonelli failing to score, the paddock chatter instantly shifted to whether Hamilton is back in the title hunt.

Asked if it was “game on” for an elusive eighth world title, Hamilton remained measured but visibly re-energised. “I’ll definitely take it. It’s a long, long way to go and they still have great pace. But we’re going to keep working, we’re going to keep trying to close that gap. It’s not over, that’s for sure,” Hamilton said with a positive smile.