Huge setback for Imane Khelif as sex test mandatory for Women's Boxing in World Championship

The governing body of World Boxing announced this week that all athletes competing in the women’s division at its 2026 World Championships will undergo mandatory sex testing. The decision builds on the organisation’s previously announced policy and aims to set a uniform eligibility standard for women’s boxing competitors. Imane Khelif of Algeria(REUTERS)

The testing will involve a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or an equivalent genetic screening test to determine the presence or absence of Y chromosome material, which World Boxing will use to define an athlete's biological sex at birth. National federations will be tasked with conducting the tests and submitting the results before the competition, which is scheduled to take place in early September 2026 at Liverpool.

“World Boxing respects the dignity of all individuals and is keen to ensure it is as inclusive as possible,” said president Boris Van Der Vorst. “Yet in a combat sport like boxing, we have a duty of care to deliver safety and competitiveness fairness, which are the key principles that have guided the development and creation of this policy.”

Athletes found to have Y chromosome material will not be automatically barred from competition in the women’s division. However, those with differences in sex development (DSD) involving male androgenization will only be allowed to compete in the men’s category unless further evaluations are completed. World Boxing will offer additional analysis that includes genetic screening, hormone profiling, anatomical examinations and assessments by endocrine specialists. An appeals process will also be available.

This move follows a broader trend among international sports federations. World Athletics, the governing body for track and field, recently reintroduced chromosome testing and now requires athletes in women’s events to undergo testing once in their careers, with a deadline set for September 1.

A huge setback for Imane Khelif?

The policy could have direct implications for Imane Khelif, the reigning Olympic champion from Algeria. Khelif declined to compete in a World Boxing event in the Netherlands this past June, shortly after the initial announcement of the testing protocol. She has long maintained that she was born a woman and has competed in women’s amateur boxing for nearly ten years. Her career has come under intense scrutiny due to persistent speculation about her sex, much of which she has publicly refuted.

Khelif’s absence from the June tournament came shortly after Van Der Vorst named her specifically while discussing future testing plans, prompting the president to issue a public apology. The situation highlighted the emotional and reputational toll that such policies can have on individual athletes, particularly those already under the microscope.

Along with Khelif, fellow Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan also faced heightened public attention during the Paris Games, further fueling debate about sex eligibility in elite women's sports.