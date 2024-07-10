Hunner Singh from Gurugram shines again in senior category at National Karting Championship

In an exhilarating turn of events at the 2024 National Karting Championship Round 2, held in Bangalore on July 7, Hunner Singh from Birel Art India showcased exceptional skill and determination as he clinched second place. Hunner, who landed on the National Championship podium last year in the junior category, demonstrated his prowess again, securing a remarkable position in this prestigious competition. Hunnar Singh with the winner's trophy(Special Arrangement)

What makes this victory even more impressive is that Hunner Singh, a student of Pathways World School, Gurugram, managed to outshine the reigning champion, Ishaan Madesh, from Peregrine Racing, who held the title from the previous year. By claiming second place in this fiercely contested race, Hunner has proven himself a formidable contender in the world of karting.

Last year, Hunner had scripted history in his debut MECO FMSCI National Karting Championship 2023, securing a podium finish in his maiden year. Hunner, who is from Gurgaon in Haryana, is part of a community, which is mainly predominated by karting participants from South India and North India doesn't have any FMSCI-approved tracks. Due to the absence of such tracks, he commutes monthly to Bengaluru, which is also the karting hub of India. In 2022, a rib fracture ruled him out of the 2022 National Karting Championship.

Fans and spectators were treated to a thrilling display of talent and sportsmanship as these young drivers battled it out on the track, navigating sharp turns and accelerating towards the finish line. Hunner Singh's achievement is a testament to his dedication and passion for karting, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Hunner took his class X board exams this year, so he could not practice, yet he continues to make a name for himself in the karting circuit. His performance at the 2024 National Karting Championship Round 2 has undoubtedly solidified his reputation as a rising star. Hunner Singh aims to push the boundaries of his capabilities with each race and etch his name in the annals of karting history.

Stay tuned for more updates as these talented drivers gear up for future competitions, promising more action-packed races and memorable moments on the track.