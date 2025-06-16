New Delhi: Every time Suruchi Phogat steps on to the range, expect her to do something special. Such has been the meteoric rise of Indian shooting’s brightest star this season. I don’t feel any pressure: Suruchi Phogat

On Friday, Suruchi captured her third successive individual gold medal in air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, continuing a remarkable debut season on the senior international circuit. After impressing with gold in the first two World Cup legs in Buenos Aires and Peru, the recent win in a tough field in Munich showed her exceptional talent.

The 19-year-old has displayed a fearless approach, resolute mind, and hunger to win. Up against Olympic and World Championships medallists in Germany, she stayed calm and focussed. After a solid start in the final, Suruchi slipped slightly but surged ahead in the finishing stages. If there were nerves, she didn’t show any.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I know people will have expectations but when I go into a tournament I just focus on my game,” Suruchi told HT.

“It’s a very good feeling to win gold in such a quality field. When you win against an Olympic medallist, it boosts your confidence.

“I was not nervous but I was a bit disappointed with the final shot. It could have been better. In every tournament I learn something. I need to work on my technique,” says the youngster from Haryana.

For someone taking her first steps in international competitions, Suruchi showed the stomach to fight against top rivals, producing her best in crucial moments. In qualification, she shot 588, equalling the national record held by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker. China’s Yao Qianxuan set a junior world record in qualification (589). Paris Olympics champion Oh Ye-jin of Korea and bronze medallist Manu were also in the field but could not qualify for the final.

The final saw a gripping battle between Suruchi, Paris Olympics silver medallist (25m pistol) Camille Jedrzejewski, and Yao. Suruchi beat Camille by just 0.2 points, sealing gold with a score of 241.9. Yao took bronze.

“Suruchi has shown a very positive attitude and fighting spirit. If she continues like this she is going to go very far,” says national pistol coach Samaresh Jung.

Samaresh pointed out how Suruchi was not perturbed even when her competition weapon was retained by the Lima airport authorities for two days before the World Cup.

“This is something I haven’t seen in a young shooter. She was worried whether she would get the gun back but not about her match. When I told her that she might have to use her back-up pistol, she was absolutely fine. That was surprising for me. Not every shooter is comfortable using the back-up weapon in competition,” says Jung.

The weapon was released only a day before the final but it didn’t stop Suruchi from shooting her second World Cup gold.

At the start of the year, Suruchi swept all three individual titles (senior, junior and youth) in the National Championships, going on to win at the National Games too. Her treble at the World Cups is a feat not matched by any Indian. Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu too had a similar rise in international shooting in 2018.

Competing in an event in which Manu won an Olympic bronze, Suruchi has stolen the limelight from her illustrious compatriot. In Lima, Suruchi and Manu finished 1-2 on the podium. While Manu did not qualify for the Munich final, she was full of praise for Suruchi’s performance. With the World Championships scheduled in Cairo this year, India will have a strong team to take on powerhouses China and Korea. Suruchi has managed to edge out Chinese shooters Jiang Ranxin, a two-time Olympic medallist, Qian Wei, and 20-year-old Yao Qianxun, which holds promise for Egypt.