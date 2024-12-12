Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘In a game of 64 squares…’: Sachin Tendulkar, Viswanathan Anand revel in D Gukesh’s historic World Chess C’ship title

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 12, 2024 09:10 PM IST

D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion on Thursday, and sent social media into meltdown.

Indian grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju scripted history on Thursday as he defeated China’s Ding Liren in the decisive Game 14 of the World Chess Championship, in Singapore. Gukesh became the 18th world champion, and the youngest-ever in history at the tender age of 18. Game 14 was a closely fought affair and for the majority of it, it looked like it was headed for a tie-breaker, something which Liren pushed hard for. But a massive blunder by Liren in the 55th move of the end game saw the defending champion resign, leaving Gukesh extremely emotional and in tears.

India's D Gukesh reacts after beating title-holder China's Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.(PTI)
India's D Gukesh reacts after beating title-holder China's Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.(PTI)

Gukesh had black pieces in the decider and had a nervy start. Liren was in a comfortable position throughout the game, but a huge blunder saw him losing 6.5-7.5. After his win, Gukesh was seen sharing an emotional moment with his father, and then he fell on the arms of mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton and was seen wailing.

Also Read: World Chess Championship: D Gukesh scripts historic win vs China's Ding Liren, becomes youngest-ever champ

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand took to X to congratulate Gukesh, and wrote, “Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined the party and lauded Gukesh for scripting history. Taking to X, Gukesh wrote, “In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy’s footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies.”

Here are the other reactions-

Gukesh had earlier won the Candidates tournament, which saw him qualify for a title challenge with Liren. Gukesh also has been backed by a strong chess team consisting of Grzegorz Gajewski, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Jan Klimkowski. He also received help from mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who was there with his father in Singapore. Even, Anand provided him with help.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On