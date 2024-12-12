World Chess Championship: D Gukesh scripts historic win vs China's Ding Liren, becomes youngest-ever champ

India's Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world chess champion, defeating defending champ Ding Liren (of China), on Thursday. It was a dramatic affair in the decisive 14th game in Singapore, as a blunder from Liren in the end game saw Gukesh come out on top. Gukesh also becmae the 18th world champion at the age of 18, four years younger than Garry Kasparov, who had been the youngest world champion since 1985 when he reigned supreme agains Anatoly Karpov. India's D Gukesh during the 14th game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.(PTI)

Gukesh clinched victory in the decider with black pieces as Liren crumbled under pressure. Although Liren was in a comfortable position to force a tie-breaker, but crashed at the end, losing 6.5-7.5.

Ding, whose form has plummeted since he beat Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi to claim the crown in 2023, had not won a long-time format "classical" game since January and largely avoided top events in a bid to improve.

But the Chinese player regained confidence after a surprise win in the opening round of the match and, following two wins for Gukesh and eight draws, had evened the score in round 12 with a victory which was acclaimed by several commentators.

The match was a 14-round long-time "classical" event with a prize fund of 2.5 million dollars. Gukesh had qualified in April by winning the Candidates tournament.

World number one Magnus Carlsen, who had been world champion since 2013, relinquished his title in 2022, citing a lack of motivation.

(With inputs from agencies)