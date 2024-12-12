D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Live: Odds stacked against Gukesh in decisive Game 14
- 38 Mins ago Ding Liren - Short profile
- 52 Mins ago D Gukesh - Short profile
- 59 Mins ago How to watch the match?
- 12 Mins ago What Gukesh said about the match after Game 13
- 27 Mins ago How things stand…
- 44 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh Dommaraju had Ding Liren where he wanted for much of Game 13 but the Chinese defending world champion put up a defensive masterclass and incredibly forced a draw with black pieces. While that alone is impressive, the fact that it was the penultimate game of a World Championship makes it an even bigger achievement....Read More
All this means that it is advantage Ding going into the final classical game, and possibly the tie-breakers beyond, of this engrossing World Championship match-up. With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 and only one game of classical chess to go, it is likely that the match will be extended to the tie-break stage where games of shorter duration will decide the winner. Ding is on paper far superior to Gukesh in rapid and blitz chess which are the formats that the tie-breakers will be following.
Gukesh, hence, has the odds stacked against him when he walks towards his chair today at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. However, he has made it clear that he is not fazed by it one bit. "This is something every chess player wants to experience, and I have the chance. I'll enjoy it and give it my best. Whatever the outcome is, I'll enjoy it," Gukesh had said in the press conference after Game 13.
"As the games get less and less, there is more at stake, obviously. I came for a fight, I was feeling fresh (today), I was feeling confident. And I also had this cool idea prepared, so I was quite excited to play," added Gukesh. Ding conceded he was "very tired" after the game. "Firstly, very tired after a long game. Secondly, I need to decide what's the strategy for the next game, it's a golden game," said the defending champion.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Ding Liren - Short profile
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Ding Liren is Chinese grandmaster and the reigning World Chess Champion. He is a three-time Chinese Chess Champion, and winner of the 2019 Grand Chess Tour. He is the first Chinese player to ever play in a Candidates Tournament and pass the 2800 Elo mark. In July 2023, he became the No. 1 rapid player with a rating of 2830.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: D Gukesh - Short profile
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: D Gukesh is the third-youngest grandmaster in history, the third-youngest to reach a chess rating of 2700, the youngest to get a rating of 2750, and is the eighteenth-highest rated player in history with a peak rating of 2795.
He is also the youngest Candidates Tournament winner and youngest contender to compete at the World C'ship.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: How to watch the match?
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: The match will be live streamed on the FIDE's social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: What Gukesh said about the match after Game 13
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Gukesh has made it clear that he is not fazed by it one bit. "This is something every chess player wants to experience, and I have the chance. I'll enjoy it and give it my best. Whatever the outcome is, I'll enjoy it," Gukesh had said in the press conference after Game 13.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: How things stand…
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: After 13 games, the score is tied at 6.5-6.5. So why is it that Ding has the slight advantage? Well, it's because of the fact that he will be playing with white pieces today, which is always an adavantage. Secondly, he forced a draw in Game 13 with black pieces despite being behind for much of it, which adds up to an obvious psychological advantage. Finally, if this game is a draw, then Ding is, at least on paper, the better player in the shorter formats of the sport which is what will be used for tie-breakers.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Hello and welcome!
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: It is all square, with Ding Liren having the slight advantage as he will be on white in this final game. This is a match that has lived up to its billing as a world title decider and it promises to come to either a fitting conclusion today or continue into the tie-breakers. Stay tuned for more updates!