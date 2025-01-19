Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India begin women''s U-19 WC title defence with 9-wicket win over West Indies

PTI |
Jan 19, 2025 02:42 PM IST

India begin women''s U-19 WC title defence with 9-wicket win over West Indies

Kuala Lumpur, Indian bowlers shot a clueless West Indies batters out for a measly 44 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win to begin their title defence on a resounding note in the women's U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla as well as pacer VJ Joshitha toyed with the West Indies batters to bowl the Caribbeans out in just 13.2 overs in the Group A match at Bayuemas Oval.

Kenika Cassar top-scored for the West Indies with a 29-ball 15 while opener Asabi Callender contributed 12. All the other West Indies batters could score in single digit figures with five of them getting out without opening account.

India chased down the target of 45 in just 4.2 overs, reaching 47 for 1 with opener Trisha G getting out for 4 on the second ball off Jahzara Claxton.

Wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke took India home for an easy win.

India play hosts Malaysia in their next group match here on Tuesday. Sri Lanka is the other team in Group A.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the Super Six stage, with the three teams from Group A and Group D combining to form one Super Six group and similarly with the top three teams of Group B and Group C in the other group.

The teams will also carry forward their points and net run rates and will play the two sides who were not in their group in the first stage and who finished at a different position from them.

As an example, if India finish second in Group A, then they will play the winner and the third-place team of Group D.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals. The final will be played here on February 2.

Brief Scores:

West Indies U-19 Women: 44 in 13.2 overs .

India U-19 Women: 47 for 1 in 4.2 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On