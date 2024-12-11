India diaspora in Brisbane in festive mood ahead of Christmas, Gabba Test

Brisbane, These are good times for Indian diaspora in Brisbane. They have the Christmas to look forward to, and before that, there is the Gabba Test in which the Marathis, Gujaratis, Punjabis and Tamils will root for their favourite team in unison. HT Image

Bright red decor, concerts, food festivals, Santa run and lights the festive vibe has already filled the air in Brisbane.

Every Indian household here fondly remembers the historic win of 2021 in what was until then known as the Australian cricket team's fortress.

The 'theplas', 'bhakarwadi', 'mathris' and 'laddus' are being prepared to enjoy the match with Indian flavours.

Indian jerseys are out of the trunks, tricolours and posters of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are in huge demand.

"We are going to watch the match at the Gabba with all our Indian friends and for the first time, I am also taking my parents, who have come from Karad in Maharashtra," said Sachin Pawar, an IT professional who has been based in Brisbane for the past 12 years.

"The Indian team comes here every three-four years and that is the only time we go to the stadium to watch the match. It's nothing less than a festival for us," he added.

"My aai has especially made laddu, chakli and bhakarwadi for us. Some Gujarati friends bring thepla, Punjabi friends carry mathri, so it is like a feast."

The loss in Adelaide could not dampen their spirits and they are confident that history will be repeated at Gabba when world cricket heavyweights India and Australia renew their rivalry in the third Test from Saturday.

The memories of 2021 are still fresh in their minds. Chasing a stiff target 328 runs on the final day, the Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, handed Australia their first defeat at this venue in 32 years.

It was also India's first win at the ground, coming at a time when the team was plagued with multiple injuries. Australia, on the other hand, had entered that game on the back of a 32-year unbeaten run at Gabba.

"I am confident that our team will again overcome the adversities and register a thumping victory at the Gabba, like last time. Pant is still there in the team, and so is Shubhman Gill. Siraj is on fire, so it will be an exciting match," said Alkesh Chaudhry, who hails from Patan in Gujarat.

The Indian diaspora has a significant presence in Brisbane and there are more than 50000 from the community living in the capital city of Queensland. They also have Indian community social media pages, local community cricket club and annual tournaments.

"The Indian community is super excited for this match as they have been waiting for this. It's Christmas and holiday time and for us, this match is a festival in itself. We have many Indian community cricket clubs who play and follow the game passionately," said Dr Ashutosh Mishra, multicultural project lead at Queensland Cricket.

"We have a team called Brisbane Maratha Warriors and it's a delight to watch their matches as they bring 'dhol', 'tashas' and Maharashtrian delicacies are served. They also have a Facebook page with over 400 followers. Then there is one club in Gold Coast also and members are coming to watch the Gabba Test," he added.

Brisbane Maratha Warriors are also co hosting a 'Pitch to Purpose' fundraiser event on the eve of the Test match in which the legendary Sunil Gavaskar will be the keynote speaker.

The Australians are also excited about the match.

"I love the way Jasprit Bumrah bowls. Very excited to watch the third Test," said 15-year-old Max.

"It will be a very close game. Both teams play very passionately and this rivalry is getting closer to the Ashes.

"This Indian team is capable of bouncing back from the defeat. They did so in the past and there is no reason why they can't do it again. Our team has to be at its best," said John O'Brian, a big Sachin Tendulkar fan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.