Four more pugilists qualified for the semifinals as India was guaranteed a haul of 43 medals in the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships here. India guaranteed 43 medals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships.(Getty)

India is assured of at least 25 medals in the U-15 category while another 18 are set to be won in the U-17 section, since all semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Aman Siwach (63kg) and Devansh (80kg) led the charge in the U-17 boys' section, both securing Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) wins over opponents from the Philippines and Jordan in the last set of quarterfinals bouts.

In the girls' division, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) posted a 5-0 win over Jordan's Aya Alhasanat, while Himanshi (70kg) ended her bout in the very first round with an RSC against Palestine’s Farah Abou Layla.

Results:

Men's U-17 (quarterfinals): 60 kg: Sahil Duhan (IND) lost to Amirali Mehrabi (IRI) – WP 2:3; 63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) def. Ziadrach James Cabrera (PHI) – RSC R2; 66 kg: Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh (IND) lost to Daniyal Shalkarbay (KAZ) – WP 0:5; 75 kg: Priyansh Sehrawat (IND) lost to Khurshidbek Juraev (UZB) – WP 0:5; 80 kg: Devansh (IND) def. Abdallah Aldabbas (JOR) – RSC R3; 80 kg: Loven Gulia (IND) lost to Farhoud Ghorbani (IRI) – WP 0:5.

Women's U-17 (quarterfinals): 60 kg: Simranjeet Kaur (IND) def. Aya Alhasanat (JOR) – WP 5:0; 70 kg: Himanshi (IND) def. Farah Abou Layla (PLE) – RSC R1.